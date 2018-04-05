Unable to cope up with exam stress, 21-year-old IIT Bombay student commits suicide

A 21-year-old student from IIT Bombay allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house on Wednesday afternoon.

The girl’s family said that she was under severe mental pressure owing to her forthcoming exams due to which she was undergoing treatment for depression at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Sub-inspector (SI) Rohit Kumar, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the victim identified as Vinisha Yadav, had recently come back from Mumbai and was living with her family in a government accommodation near Hallomajra.

He added that the incident took place around 4:30pm when the victim returned home from PGIMER.

“Her family members said that she was preparing for her third semester examination and was under immense mental pressure due to which she started taking treatment at PGI,” the SI said, adding that on Wednesday, Vinisha’s mother had also accompanied her for her treatment session.

Her father, Barinder Yadav, a sub-inspector in CRPF, is presently posted in Srinagar, “We have informed the father about the incident. He is on his way to Chandigarh,” the sub-inspector said. Police are waiting for her father to arrive to take the inquiry further.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPc and the body has been kept in Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.