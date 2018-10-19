UP’s effigy-maker Muslim family setting example of communal harmony in Punjab since 1997

A Muslim family of artistes from Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), who is in the business of making effigies, has been setting a perfect example of communal harmony every year since 1997.

The family was spotted at Veer Hakikat groundin in Patiala, making effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad on Monday. They have also prepared a separate effigy against drug-addiction to be fired up on the occasion of Dussehra on Friday.

Imran Khan, along with his wife and children have been coming to Patiala and making effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad. He said that even his forefathers prepared effigies on the occasion of Dussehra for the royal city residents.

“Our family has established a special relationship with the people of Patiala over the past three generations. I have learnt this art from my father, who was groomed by his grandfather,” said Khan.

He said it was a pleasure to be associated and be a part of another religion for so many years.

Not only in Patiala, these artistes and their teams prepare effigies in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Dera Bassi, and Raipur Rani as well.

The effigy of Ravana that has been built is 85 metres tall, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad are 60 metres tall each while the effigy against drug-addiction is 40 metres tall.

Intazeer Khan, another artiste said that he has never faced any discrimination due to his religion. “People give great respect when they see me and my work. Since last two days, we are sleeping here only near the effigies fearing stray animals as they could damage the effigies,” he said.

He further said that in his initial years, he worked with his father. However, he said he was not sure whether his next generation would carry on with the art or not.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 13:06 IST