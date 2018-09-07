UT administrator okays revised plan with shorter flyover over Tribune Chowk

Paving the way for city’s first flyover, UT administrator VP Singh Bandore has approved the project’s revised plan, which has been sent to the Union ministry of road transport and highways for the final approval.

UT administration is expecting the approval by September end, and plans to begin construction by November, and complete it in two years at a cost of around ₹380 crore. The entire cost will be borne by the Union ministry for road transport and highways.

Originally proposed to be 6.5km long, the flyover over Tribune Chowk in Sector 31 has been reduced to 1.5km in the revised plan — now starting from near the railway-over-bridge (ROB) at Hallomajra Chowk and continuingtillthe Government Medical College and Hospital roundabout in Sector 32 on Dakshin Marg.

The Union ministry for road transport and highways had raised objections to the project’s design in July this year, asking the administration to submit the proposal again with revisions. Among the emendations, the ministry had sought that the flyover’s length be reduced from 6.5km to 1.5km to slash the project’s cost from ₹800 crore to ₹380 crore.

The original plan included an underpass at Hallomajra Chowk, elevatedcorridor with elevated rotary at the Tribune roundabout and underpass on Purv Marg.

Daily, around 1.43 lakh vehicles, including 1.35 lakh passenger car units (PCUs), approach the Tribune Chowk from Dakshin Marg and Purv Marg, which had prompted authorities to consider a flyover.

UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand said, “Once we get the final approval from the ministry, we will float tenders and begin construction in November. We are hopeful of completing it in the next two years.”

The project so far

June 2016: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari approved the project

July 2017: The ministry objected to the flyover’s design and length, and asked UT to cut down its cost from ₹800 to ₹380 crore

December 2017: Mumbai-based STUPConsultants Pvt Ltd prepared a detailed project report and submitted it to UT administration in August 2018.

August 2018: UT administrator approves the revised plan and refers it to the ministry for final approval.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 15:33 IST