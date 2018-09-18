Vigilance probe recommended into Faridkot illegal hoardings scam

A vigilance probe has been recommended into the illegal hoardings scam here that is causing monthly loss worth of lakhs of rupees to the state. An inquiry conducted by former assistant commissioner (grievances) Jagdish Singh Johal found violations, observing that the scam was running in-connivance with some officials of the Faridkot municipal council. The inquiry report was submitted in August.

The inquiry report accessed by Hindustan Times has indicted a Faridkot municipal council clerk, Nirmal Singh, as he failed to take appropriate action against the illegal advertisement.

“The independent survey conducted (in a specific part of city) revealed that 622 illegal hoardings were installed against 22 for which the permission was granted. A survey of the entire city would bring to fore the deep-rooted scam,” added the report.

The inquiry report has also put a question mark on the role of council’s executive officer (EO) as he failed to file a clear reply related to the probe. Earlier, the EO and nodal officer didn’t appear before the inquiry officer to file their respective replies regarding the scam.

An official privy to the investigation told HT that state has been losing at least ₹ 36 lakh per year. The inquiry report also recommended recovery of ₹ 1.5 lakh from the contractor who was allotted the advertisement contract for ₹28 lakh for five years in year 2013.

The complaint was filed by municipal councillor Ramandeep Kaur, seeking a detailed probe by an independent agency into the advertisement scam.

Clerk Nirmal Singh claimed “it was an attempt by the complainant to pressure him as he was witness against her father in a theft case”.

Faridkot deputy commissioner Rajiv Prashar also endorsed the report and gave his nod for a vigilance probe. Now, the district administration has written to Punjab local bodies department for further action.

When contacted, Faridkot MC executive officer Inder Gurpreet Singh said they have been removing illegal hoardings from time to time.

More illegal hoardings

The city is flooded with additional illegal hoardings ahead of Baba Farid Annual festival, starting on September 19. Local leaders of ruling party Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party have installed hoardings to please their political bosses. The municipal council appears to be looking the other way.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 19:01 IST