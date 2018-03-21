Violence in Punjabi songs: Traders run music industry; govt only concerned with votes, says Surjit Patar

Padma Shri and chairman of Punjab Arts Council, poet Surjit Patar said on Tuesday that traders have been running the Punjabi music industry without any social or political message in the lyrics. The progressive poet also said that successive governments remain silent over social evils while keeping an eye on gathering votes and power.

“Literature is written to present truth, aestheticism and welfare. But the current Punjabi songs show violence, vulgarity and consumer culture. Indeed the music industry is being run by traders. A trader often seeks profit and never shows concern about the society,” said Patar.

The Punjabi poet arrived at Akal Degree College for Women to address a literary function.

“Politics is a big game and everything is directed by politicians. If a ruler wants to reduce social evils, he/she can do everything. However, the rulers keep eying only votes and ignore social menaces, to get a chair,” added Patar, while taking on the sidelines of the event.

He further said, “The need of the hour is to adopt progressive traditions and not follow old ones blindly. We oppose casteism and violence. Sikh Gurus support weapons but only with an aim to fight evils. The current Punjabi songs talk about violence without any social purpose,” said the Padma Shri poet.

Meanwhile, he also distributed prizes to the winners of literary event with college principal Sukhmeen Kaur Sidhu.

Also read | All for a song! Rise of counter-narrative to Punjabi lyrics romanticising guns, violence