Week ends on dry note in Chandigarh, rain expected tomorrow

While monsoon has started off on a tepid note in the tricity, with Friday and Saturday seeing no rain after the 3.5mm rain on Thursday, Met has predicted rain will resume on July 3.

Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said moderate to heavy rain was expected in the tricity on Tuesday evening.

Talking about the delay in rainfall, he said, “The monsoon winds have temporarily become subdued, which has resulted in lesser rain than expected. But once the movement becomes stronger again after July 2, it is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain in the subsequent days.”

With no rain in the past two days, temperatures continued to spiral upwards on Saturday. While the rain on Thursday brought the maximum temperature down to 31°C, it went up to 36.4 degrees on Saturday, even a notch above Friday’s 35.6 degrees.

Minimum temperature saw a larger rise from 25.3 degrees on Friday to 29.2 degrees on Saturday.

According to officials at IMD, the absence of rain and clouds on Friday and Saturday led to substantial rise in maximum temperature. Excluding the days that saw dusty haze in the middle of the month, Saturday saw the highest minimum temperature in June.