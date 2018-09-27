Why no helmet for Sikh women two-wheeler riders, HC asks Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Punjab government to justify that why was the state allowing all Sikh women to ride two-wheelers without helmet.

The high court bench of chief justice Krishna Murari and justice Arun Palli was hearing a suo motu petition initiated in December on the Chandigarh administration’s rule, allowing all women to ride without helmet. Subsequently, the Chandigarh administration amended the rule and now only those women, wearing a turban, are allowed to ride two-wheelers.

The Punjab government counsel tried to justify that it was due to religious reasons that it has not made helmet mandatory for Sikh women not wearing turban, riding two wheelers.

However, the court asked as to how the enforcement agencies would identify Sikh women on road and wondered how a safety gear for two-wheeler riders would be hurting religious sentiments.

“A helmet will save your life,” the bench observed seeking response from Punjab by November 15.

