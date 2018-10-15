Woman accuses Punjab Police cop of sexual harassment, IG orders probe

Amid stories of alleged sexual harassment coming up in the media, the #MeToo campaign has finally hit Punjab Police as well. Inspector general of police (IG) AS Rai received a complaint of sexual harassment against an assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) appointed at the women’s cell in Sangrur.

He has ordered a probe into the allegations levelled by a 25-year-old woman. The woman had reportedly reached the Police Line women cell regarding a dispute with her husband on May 16, a probe report of which is still awaited.

The victim, along with her maternal uncle, met the IG in Patiala and submitted an application accusing ASI Gurmail Singh of forcing her to compromise with her husband. When she refused, he allegedly took her to a separate room and pressured her to reach a compromise.

“After my refusal, he molested me. When I cried and shouted, my relatives came into the room and freed me,” the victim said.

“My husband is a drug addict and smuggles drugs. He used to inject me with drug. I wanted a divorce and filed a complaint, but the police did not help me. They are forcing me to live with my husband,” she added.

Her uncle said that they had filed a police complaint earlier as well, but the cops did not act on it and forced us to withdraw the complaint. Assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmail Singh has refuted the allegations. He said that the woman’s uncle is a controversial man, who is known for pressurising the police.

“Two female constables were present along with panchayats of two villages. One can’t dare to commit such an offence in those circumstances. The woman’s uncle is blackmailing me. I am 50-year-old man, and the woman is like my daughter. Nothing was found against me in the earlier probes as well,” ASI Gurmail Singh said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said that the woman’s husband has been arrested and is in jail. The SP (operation) is probing the victim’s allegations against the cop, he added.

