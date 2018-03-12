Won’t spare any official, politician involved in illegal mining: Navjot Sidhu

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who heads a sub-committee to check illegal mining in the state, said any person, be it a politician, policeman or senior official, involved in the nexus won’t be spared.

After spotting illegal sand mining on the banks of the Sutlej in Phillaur and Rahon while on his way to Kartarpur in his helicopter, chief minister Captain Amarinder has formed a three-member cabinet sub-committee headed by Sidhu. Rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal are its members. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a month.

Sidhu said that he will also recommend imposing entry tax on the trucks coming from other states which could help generate revenue for the state.

The committee was formed amid speculation that a minister and other leaders have stakes in these quarries.

Even Nawanshahr Congress MLA Angad Saini asked the government to make the names of those indulging in the illegal activity public citing that he has been dragged into the controversy.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Sidhu said he will summon contractors who fled from the quarries after getting a tip-off that raids are being conducted. “They (the previous SAD-BJP government) had made a toothless policy which promoted corruption,” Sidhu said.

He said mining is allowed only between 9am and 5pm but most of the illegal activity takes place during night. “Moreover, the slips the tipper drivers show doesn’t mention details, including duration, time, date or weight of the sand loaded in the tipper and they use the same slip for a number of times,” Sidhu said.

