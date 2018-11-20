ABVP, NSUI gear up to woo young voters for parent parties in Rajasthan

With the last day for filing nominations for the assembly polls in Rajasthan over, student wings, affiliated to various political parties, are gearing up to campaign for the candidates.

Leaders of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP, said they are all set to start a door-to-door campaign to convince young voters in the party’s favour from Tuesday. “Besides, at several places, young voters will be collectively addressed in order to make them aware to vote for the right individual and refrain from using NOTA,” said Rajesh Yadav, state president, ABVP.

“The ABVP members are taking rounds of several colleges and universities. Students will be gathered in groups to be explained about the need to vote and the drawbacks of voting for NOTA,” he added.

In rural areas of the state, where the women and youth are less aware, the organisation members will go door to door in order to make them understand the use of electronic voting machine (EVM).

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress party, is also all set to campaign in the party’s favour. The organisation has started distributing pamphlets listing the unfulfilled promises of the BJP government. The organisation members have included the change of names of institutions by the BJP and unemployment problem in their campaign talks.

“The BJP closed down almost 337 schools and changed the name of Shekhawati University to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University. We have thus started to distribute pamphlets listing the promises made by the BJP government in the previous elections and have not fulfilled them. Unemployment during the BJP rule is the most important point which we are highlighting,” said Abhimanyu Poonia, state president of the NSUI.

“Apart from this, special seminars will be organised in every constituency where prominent leader will address first-time voters. Specific universities and colleges will be chosen as the venue for such seminars. We will also work with the Congress candidates to campaign against BJP,” he added.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 14:38 IST