BJP banks on old faces; for Congress, it is women and youth in Rajasthan polls

After over a month-long brainstorming, both Congress and BJP, have declared candidates for 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. Besides winnablility, both the parties have worked on social engineering keeping their traditional voters in mind.

Of the 200 seats, Congress has shared five seats with its three alliance partners – two-seats each to Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and one seat to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Five seats given to the alliance partners are Mundawar and Kushalgarh to LJD, Bharatpur and Malpura to RLD and Bali to NCP.

While Congress has given more importance to women and youth in these elections, BJP has banked on its old faces. This time, Congress has given tickets to 27 women candidates against 24 in 2013. Whereas, BJP has reduced the number of women candidates from 26 in 2013 to 21 in 2018.

Both the parties have reduced the number of tickets to Muslims in these elections .In 2013, BJP had given tickets to four Muslims, but this time only one candidate of the community has been given the party ticket. Similarly, Congress too has reduced tickets to Muslims from 17 in 2013 to 15 this time.

While Congress had been trying to woo Rajputs, who were angry with the BJP government, the party has not given more tickets to them. Congress, which had given tickets to 15 Rajputs in 2013, has retained the figure. BJP has stuck with its traditional vote bank, giving tickets to 25 Rajputs against 29 in 2013.

Both parties have given prominence to the Jat community, as it plays a crucial role in above 80 seats – Congress has given 33 seats, while BJP to 32. In 2013, Congress gave 40 tickets to Jats and BJP to 30.

With Congress having a Gujjar as state president, the participation of the community has increased in comparison to BJP – Congress gave 12 tickets to the community, while BJP to 9. However, if community participation is seen with that of the 2013 assembly polls, Congress had given 13 and BJP to 10. Similarly, with Kirodi Meena back in BJP fold, the representation of the community has increased from 10 in 2013 to 14 this time.

These elections will witness high voltage contest on five seats – the most prominent ones are Jhalrapatan and Tonk.

In Jhalrapatan, three-time MLA chief minister Vasundahara Raje is pitted against Manvendra Singh, son of veteran BJP politician Jaswant Singh. Manvendra has once been MP from Barmer and once MLA from Sheo.

Other seat Tonk will see a direct fight between state Congress president Sachin Pilot and cabinet minister Yunus Khan.

In Sardarpura, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot will take on BJP’s Shambhu Singh Khetasar, whom he defeated last time.

Udaipur will witness contest between two senior leaders – home minister Gulab Chand Kataria and former union minister Girija Vyas.

In Nathdwara, former union minister CP Joshi will fight against BJPs Mahesh Pratap Singh, who recently joined the party from Congress, and belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Kotharia, near Nathdwara.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 14:31 IST