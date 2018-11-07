BJP’s campaign mantra in Rajasthan is Jan Sampark: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The BJP is known for its innovative and thorough campaign strategy, which has proved successful time and again. However, this time the party faces a tough challenge in retaining power in Rajasthan. BJP’s election management committee convenor Gajendra Singh Shekhawat talks to Urvashi Dev Rawal about the focus of the BJP campaign and how it is different this time.

What is the BJP’s campaign strategy this time? What is the main focus of the party?

Our party’s strategy differs from election to election. It changes according to the requirements and circumstances. We also keep changing our strategy because other parties copy our strategies and tactics. This time our mantra is jan sampark or outreach to the people. That’s why we have planned a series of events to reach out to people and seek votes in BJP’s favour. We organised the Maha Jansampark from November 2-4, through which we connected with around 70 lakh people. From November 5-8, we will carry out the Pariwar Milan programme under which workers in our 1,032 mandals will celebrate Diwali with families aligned with the BJP. From November 8-11, we will hold Prabuddh Nagarik Sneh Sammelan to interact with intellectuals. On November 10-11, we will organise the ‘Mera Pariwar BJP Pariwar’, in which workers in each constituency will meet families and put BJP flags and stickers on their homes. As part of our youth outreach, there will be Yuva Town Hall on November 21-22 and on November 30, we will organise the ‘Kamal Diya Abhiyan’, in which our workers will go door to door and light diyas.

What is new in the strategy this time?

This time we are focusing on telling people about the welfare schemes and development done by the governments of our chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are carrying out our campaign through the social media. We will also be using 50 raths with LED boards on which we will give information about various government schemes and also show short films on beneficiaries of our government schemes. These raths tour each of the 200 assembly constituencies. This time we are also using traditional media and are also reaching out to the voters through street plays and puppet shows to convey the message of development. Traditional media has its own reach and impact.

What are the issues this time? Is BJP making Ram Mandir an issue?

For us the only issue is development. Development under the state and central governments is unquestionable and the opposition cannot stand on that issue. And we are going to the voters with our development agenda.

For the BJP, Ram mandir is not an issue, it is a matter of faith. Those who visit temples to offer prayers only during elections, it is an issue for them. It is the Congress that is basing its campaign on propaganda and lies and using the issue of Ram mandir.

Who will be the star campaigners this time?

Our stars are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. But of course others too will be involved. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath too will be campaigning extensively. The demand for campaigners is area-specific as per the demography and culture. Several leaders from the centre and state will campaign in the state.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 13:25 IST