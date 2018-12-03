Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: People have decided for change, says Congress leader Scindia

Congress leader and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said the people of Rajasthan have decided for change and Congress will form the government in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in rhetoric and catch phrases and cheats people, but people of Rajasthan will give a befitting reply to the party on December 7 and give mandate to Congress to form the government.

He said farmers are quite disappointed and disturbed, as they are not getting price for their crops.

“Garlic was selling for Rs 2,850 per quintal, but today farmers are not getting even Rs 200 per quintal. The minimum support price of Rs 1,950 per quintal was announced for bajra, but farmers are running from pillar to post to sell (the crop) for Rs 1,000-1,100 per quintal, there are irregularities at the grain market, there are lines of tractor trolleys, but tokens are not given, farmers do not get crop insurance, while Rs 20,000 crores was deducted from farmers’ accounts in the entire country without their permission and they were not even aware of it,” he said.

He accused the BJP of favouring the private insurance companies. “When farmers suffer crop loss, they are given a cheque of Rs 1 to Rs 4 in the name of insurance claims,” he said.

He also criticised the BJP government on the issue of petrol, diesel, domestic gas and fertilisers. “The fertiliser that was available for Rs 550 per 50kg bag in Congress rule is now available for Rs 1,400 per 45kg bag,” he said.

Scindia also castigated the government on the power situation and loan waiver for farmers. “Congress’ Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision to waive off loan of all farmers after coming to power,” he said.

“In regard to employment, the state government had promised to give 3 lakh employments every year, but even after five years, not even 1 lakh people have got suitable jobs, while the Modi government had announced 2 crore jobs every year, but in 4.5 years, the centre could give only 15 lakh jobs to the youth,” he said.

Scindia also flayed the government over the privatisation of education in Rajasthan, poor condition of women in the state, demonetisation and the GST.

State BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said BJP government has curbed corruption, whereas in the Congress rule, corruption was at its peak.

He said there has been a lot of development during the BJP government rule at the centre and in state, and villagers, poor and farmers have benefitted with the government schemes. “For the first time, loans up to Rs 50,000 of farmers were waived off and black marketing of urea has stopped because of neem coating of urea,” he said.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 14:03 IST