Rajasthan assembly election results 2018: CPI(M) set to win two seats in Rajasthan

After drawing a blank in the last election in Rajasthan, the CPI(M) is all set to win two seats, both of which were held by the BJP.

The Left party’s Balwan Poonia is leading with 73,725 votes in Bhadra constituency of Hanumangarh district. His nearest rival is BJP’s Sanjeev Kumar.

In Shree Dungargarh constituency of Bikaner district, the CPI(M)’s Giridharilal Mahiya is leading with 72,361 votes. Congress candidate Mangalram is at the second position in this seat.

In the 2013 elections, the CPI(M) or the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had failed to win any seat. It won three in 2008 elections.

The CPI(M)’s Rajasthan in-charge Hannan Mollah said the trend of election results in the three Hindi-heartland states has ended the myth of the BJP’s invincibility.

“In the last two-three years of electoral politics, Modi-Shah combine emerged as invincible. It seemed no party could defeat the BJP under their leadership. This myth has been broken in this election,” said Mollah.

Mollah, who is also the general secretary of the CPI(M)’s farmers’ wing All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said that farmers’ issues were crucial in the elections for the five states.

“BJP loss in the Hindi-heartland was due to farmers’ distress in rural areas. The saffron party has been turned down by farmers and those living in rural areas,” he claimed.

The CPI(M) leader added that in the next year’s Lok Sabha election, farmers and rural distress would be one of the key poll issues.

CPI(M) fought in Rajasthan on 28 seats as part of a seven-party alliance called the Loktantrik Morcha. The alliance also include Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Marxist Communist Party of India (United), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Janata Dal (Secular).

As per latest trends, Congress is heading to form government in the state.

