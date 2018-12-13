Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: Jats get maximum seats in the House followed by Rajputs

Jats, who form the biggest caste group in Rajasthan with 9% population, got 37 seats in the 200-member state assembly, election for which was held on December 7. They are followed by the Rajputs, with 6% of the population, who accounted for 17 seats. The Jat-dominated Marwar and Shekhawati regions with 31 constituencies saw voters sending 25 winners from the community.

The Rajputs had openly revolted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which it traditionally supported. The party fielded 26 Rajputs and the Congress gave tickets to 15. Of the 41 from the community in the fray, 10 won from BJP and seven from the Congress.

The 2018 assembly elections saw Meenas and Gujjars, two influential communities, who saw their fortunes fluctuate between the BJP and Congress.

Gujjars, who are traditionally BJP supporters, managed to field nine candidates and failed to bag even a single seat. However, the Congress that fielded a dozen from the community, including state party president Sachin Gujjar, managed to win five seats.

The Meenas, who have been Congress supporters, rejected Kirodi Lal Meena, who claims to be the biggest tribal leader in the state. Eighteen Meena legislators have been elected; nine from Congress, five from the BJP, and three independents. The Congress fielded 32 Jats and 29 candidates from the community fought on BJP tickets. In the results announced on December 11, 18 Jats from the Congress and 12 from the BJP have won the elections.

The Brahmins, who got 19 tickets from the BJP and 22 from the Congress, polarised candidates of the community, overriding the party lines. They elected almost an equal number of MLAS from both parties. The 2018-2023 assembly will have eight Brahmin MLAS from the BJP and nine from the Congress.

Apart from these, the Congress fielded 15 Muslims, out of which seven won. BJP’S lone Muslim candidate, Yunus Khan, lost to Sachin Pilot in Tonk.

The Jats, Rajputs, Gujjars, Meenas, Brahmins and Muslims account for 106 legislators in the 2018 Assembly. There are 59 seats reserved for the SC and ST, and on the remaining 35, other backward classes (OBC) candidates and others have won.

Former head of sociology department at University of Rajasthan in Jaipur, Prof Rajiv Gupta, said, “It is unfortunate that caste continues to be a reality in Indian elections.”

“Parties talk about development plank during campaigns, but when it comes to brass talks, they fall back on castes. The list of candidates for 2018 election from both major political parties was no different,” he added.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:00 IST