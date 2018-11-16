Rajasthan assembly polls: Transgender candidate files nomination in Kota

A transgender candidate filed nomination to contest assembly polls in Kota on Thursday. Reena Kinnar (35) had secured 1,996 votes in the last municipal polls in Kota in the year 2015 in which she was second runners up. She is back in the poll ring with her candidature from the party, Dalit Soshit Picchada Varg (DSP) Adhikar Dal.

Reena Kinnar resides in Subhash Nagar locality of Kota and filed her nomination Kota South assembly constituency. She also started her campaign with slogan, ‘Lathtantra Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ (eliminate politics of muscle power, save democracy).

