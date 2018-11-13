Two Congress leaders file papers in Rajasthan before party releases list

Two Congress leaders filed their nominations for the December 7 Rajasthan elections on Tuesday even though the party is yet to release a list of candidates.

Party’s national secretary Harish Choudhary and former state revenue minister Hemaram Choudhary filed their papers in Barmer district.

After filing his nomination from the Baytoo seat, Harish conceded that the party has yet not formally announced his candidature.

“I have filed nomination following directions from the Block Congress Committee,” said Harish, a former Barmer MP and chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee.

Hemaram, who has filed his nomination from the Gudamalani seat, told reporters that he has filed his nomination as the party had “already informed” him about his candidature.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 23:53 IST