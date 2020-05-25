e-paper
Home / Ranchi / 20 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally rises to 370

20 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally rises to 370

The new cases were reported from Hazaribag (four), East Singhbhum (four), Garhwa (three), Koderma (two), Ranchis Bundu block (one), Ramgarh (three) and West Singhbhum (three).

ranchi Updated: May 25, 2020 11:57 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 40 per cent as against the national rate of 41.28 per cent, while the mortality rate in the state is 1.08 per cent as against the national rate of 2.93 per cent.
The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 40 per cent as against the national rate of 41.28 per cent, while the mortality rate in the state is 1.08 per cent as against the national rate of 2.93 per cent.
         

Twenty new coronavirus cases were reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 370 in the state, according to a government bulletin.

The new cases were reported from Hazaribag (four), East Singhbhum (four), Garhwa (three), Koderma (two), Ranchis Bundu block (one), Ramgarh (three) and West Singhbhum (three).

Of the total 370 cases, 196 are migrants who have returned to the state since May 1, the bulletin said.

A total of 218 cases are active, while 148 patients have recovered so far, it said.

Four persons have died of Covid-19 in the state, it added.

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 40 per cent as against the national rate of 41.28 per cent, while the mortality rate in the state is 1.08 per cent as against the national rate of 2.93 per cent, the Covid-19 bulletin claimed.

A total of 5,265 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic, while 3,811 travellers have completed observation of 28 days, it said.

According to the bulletin, 87,100 people are in various quarantine centres across the state while 2,38,367 people are under home quarantine.

The tests of swab samples are being conducted at RIMS, MGM, Jamshedpur, PMCH, Dhanbad, and Itki Arogyashala in Ranchi.

With five more persons recovering of the infection in Ranchi during the day, 100 of the 115 coronavirus patients have been cured in the state capital. Now the state capital has only 13 Covid-19 positive cases.

Earlier, two had died in Ranchi and one each in Bokaro and Koderma, health officials said.

In a statement on Sunday, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray appealed to the people to continue following the lockdown 4.0 guidelines to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus.

He said people should venture out only if there is any work and they should wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“Ranchi has come out of the red zone and now it is in the orange zone,” the DC said.

