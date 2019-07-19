3 Maoists killed in Lohardaga encounter, 2 AK-47s recovered

Three ultras of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist faction, were killed in a gunfight with the police in Saheda Pat forest under Pesharar police station in Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said.

The police also claimed to have recovered two AK-47s from the spot, located on Latehar-Lohardaga border, around 125 kilometres from the state capital.

Confirming the incident, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Chotanagpur range, Homkar Amol Venukant, said, “Three members of the outlawed group were killed. Two AK-47s were recovered from the spot. Search operation by the security forces is still on. The superintendent of police of Lohardaga has rushed to the spot.”

The encounter took police around noon in the Saheda Pat forest area on bordering area Lohardaga and Latehar district, around 50-km from the Lohardaga headquarter.

Police involved with the operation said Lohardaga and Latehar security forces were jointly conducting a search operation in the forest area but the JJMP ultras suddenly started firing on them. Police also retaliated and killed three extremists of Pappu Lohra squad.

Earlier, a Maoist was killed in an encounter with police on June 20 in Simdega district.

