3 more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 353
So far, a total of three people have lost their lives to the infection in the state.ranchi Updated: May 24, 2020 14:59 IST
Ranchi
Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 353 on Sunday, informed the state Health Department.
The three new cases are from Jamshedpur city, it added.
So far, a total of three people have lost their lives to the infection in the state.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics