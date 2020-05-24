e-paper
Ranchi / 3 more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 353

3 more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 353

So far, a total of three people have lost their lives to the infection in the state.

ranchi Updated: May 24, 2020 14:59 IST
Asian News International
Ranchi
A health worker takes samples for a swab test, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at a school in Ranchi, Friday, April 24, 2020.
A health worker takes samples for a swab test, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at a school in Ranchi, Friday, April 24, 2020. (PTI)
         

Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 353 on Sunday, informed the state Health Department.

The three new cases are from Jamshedpur city, it added.

