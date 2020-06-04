38 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally climbs to 764

ranchi

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:00 IST

Jharkhand reported 38 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 764, a government bulletin said.

Of the 764 cases, 438 were active while 321 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, it said.

The infection has claimed five lives in the state so far.

East Singhbhum district tops the chart in terms of number of active cases in the state with 114, followed by Dhanbad (60), Hazaribag (40), Ramgarh (39), Ranchi (23) and Gumla (22), the bulletin said.

It said the seven-day growth rate for Covid-19 in the state was 7.58 per cent as against the national rate of 4.58 per cent.

The seven-day doubling rate for Covid-19 in Jharkhand was 9.48 days while the national rate was 15.49 days, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,102 travellers have completed the 28-day observation period.

While 87,376 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,80,896 are in home quarantine.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 42.02 per cent in Jharkhand as against the national rate of 48.31 per cent.

The mortality rate in the state is 0.65 per cent as against the national rate of 2.8 per cent, the bulletin said.