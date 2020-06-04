e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 38 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally climbs to 764

38 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally climbs to 764

Of the 764 cases, 438 were active while 321 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, it said.

ranchi Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
A total of 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,102 travellers have completed the 28-day observation period.
A total of 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,102 travellers have completed the 28-day observation period.(HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)
         

Jharkhand reported 38 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 764, a government bulletin said.

Of the 764 cases, 438 were active while 321 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, it said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The infection has claimed five lives in the state so far.

East Singhbhum district tops the chart in terms of number of active cases in the state with 114, followed by Dhanbad (60), Hazaribag (40), Ramgarh (39), Ranchi (23) and Gumla (22), the bulletin said.

It said the seven-day growth rate for Covid-19 in the state was 7.58 per cent as against the national rate of 4.58 per cent.

The seven-day doubling rate for Covid-19 in Jharkhand was 9.48 days while the national rate was 15.49 days, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,102 travellers have completed the 28-day observation period.

While 87,376 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,80,896 are in home quarantine.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 42.02 per cent in Jharkhand as against the national rate of 48.31 per cent.

The mortality rate in the state is 0.65 per cent as against the national rate of 2.8 per cent, the bulletin said.

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In