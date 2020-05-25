e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 38 migrant workers injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand

38 migrant workers injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand

The police, with the help of villagers, rescued the migrants with 25 injured being sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi while others were admitted to a primary health centre in Gola block, the SP said.

ranchi Updated: May 25, 2020 22:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Ramgarh
Migrants walk along the Chennai-Kolkata highway to reach to their native places in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada, Tuesday, May 19, 2020/ representative.
Migrants walk along the Chennai-Kolkata highway to reach to their native places in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada, Tuesday, May 19, 2020/ representative. (PTI)
         

At least 38 migrant workers were on Monday injured when a Kolkata-bound bus overturned on a sharp bend in Ramgarh district, the police said.

The mishap took place on Ormanjhi-Gola state highway near Kulhi village when the driver of the bus, carrying at least 77 passengers, lost control of the steering wheel while negotiating a sharp bend, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The police, with the help of villagers, rescued the migrants with 25 injured being sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi while others were admitted to a primary health centre in Gola block, the SP said.

An injured migrant worker, Azim Bittu, said that they had booked the bus from Mumbai to Kolkata for Rs 3 lakh with each migrant contributing Rs 6,000 to return to their homes in West Bengal.

A fortnight ago, a trailer-truck carrying migrant workers from Jamshedpur to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh had overturned on NH-33 under Ramgarh town police station and hurtled down into a gorge, killing three migrants and injuring five others.

tags
top news
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In