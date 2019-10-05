4 killed as van ploughs into people waiting at bus stand in Jharkhand’s Dumka

ranchi

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:24 IST

Four persons, including two women, were killed and three others injured when a pickup van ploughed into them on Saturday while they were waiting for a bus in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said.

Dumka district Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said the incident occurred when the people were standing by the roadside, waiting for a bus, at Jamjori village under Masalia police station limits.

The four persons, all from Jamjori, died on the spot, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said that the injured -- two women and a boy, also from Jamjori -- have been admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital.

Their condition is stated to be serious.

The driver of the pickup van has been taken into custody, Kumar said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 12:23 IST