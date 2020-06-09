e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 55 migrant workers fly home to Jharkhand from Leh

55 migrant workers fly home to Jharkhand from Leh

According to the state government norms, all 55 migrant workers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

ranchi Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
The returnees, all residents of the state’s Santhal Pargana region, were sent home in sanitised buses.
The returnees, all residents of the state’s Santhal Pargana region, were sent home in sanitised buses.(HTphoto)
         

A flight carrying 55 migrant workers reached Ranchi from Leh on Monday morning, with Jharkhand ministers Mithilesh Thakur and Badal Patralekh greeting the returnees on their arrival at the airport.

An official statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had on Sunday said 208 migrant workers of Jharkhand would be airlifted from Leh in four batches this week.

“Doosra jatha hawai marg se Ranchi pahunch gaya, un sab ko Johar (the second batch has reached Ranchi by air, salutations to them),” a CMO release quoted Soren as having said.

According to the state government norms, all 55 migrant workers will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

The first batch of 60 migrant workers reached Ranchi from Leh via Delhi on May 29.

The returnees, all residents of the state’s Santhal Pargana region, were sent home in sanitised buses.

Soren had earlier thanked Ladakh Deputy Commissioner, officials of the Border Road Organisation, low-cost carriers Spice Jet, Indigo, Air Asia, and some local non-governmental organisations for their collective effort in sending the migrant workers home to Jharkhand from Leh.

tags
top news
LIVE | Identify, facilitate return of migrants to their homes within 15 days: SC to states, UTs
LIVE | Identify, facilitate return of migrants to their homes within 15 days: SC to states, UTs
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
In latest salvo, Rahul Gandhi questions govt on India-China border standoff
In latest salvo, Rahul Gandhi questions govt on India-China border standoff
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In