AJSU MLA to take oath as minister in Das cabinet today

Chief minister Raghubar Das is all set to expand his council of ministers on Thursday by inducting AJSU MLA from Jugsashlai, Ram Chandra Sahis.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer oath of office and secrecy to 44-year-old Sahis at 5 pm on Thursday in Raj Bhawan.

The vacancy in cabinet was created after water resources minister Chandra Prakash Choudhary tendered his resignation after to his election as Giridih Lok Sabha seat.

Choudhary became a minister in 2014 from NDA’s AJSU party quota. The party had won five assembly seats in 2014 state elections but later lost Lohardaga seat to the Congress in the by-election in 2005, which was held after disqualification of the then sitting legislator Kamal Kishore Bhagat from the membership of the house following his conviction in an attempt to murder case.

With Choudhary’s election as an MP, the AJSU party is left with three legislators -- Ram Chandra Sahis (Jugashlai), Raj Kishore Mahato (Tundi) and Vikas Kumar Munda (Tamar). However, Tamar legislator Munda is currently under suspension due to his anti-party activities.

“After a long deliberation, the party has preferred Sahis as Choudhary’s replacement,” said AJSU’s spokesperson Dev Kumar Dhan.

Sahis will, reportedly, get the same portfolio held by Choudhary for over more than four years.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 02:21 IST