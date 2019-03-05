Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Amit Shah finally lands in Jharkhand’s Godda today

BJP national president Amit Shah is visiting Godda on March 5 to hold the last cluster meeting of three parliamentary constituencies with the aim of making inroads into the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s bastion: the Santhal Pargana division.

Shah’s visit to Godda was earlier postponed twice on account of his illness and the Pulwama terror attack. “Shah will participate in two programmes in Godda — first, he will attend a government programme where LPG gas connections and appointment letters will be distributed to beneficiaries at Gandhi Maidan; second, he will address a cluster meet to be attended by Shakti Kendra office-bearers, the micro-level election managers of the party, and office-bearers of state, district and mandal (block) levels at Ramnagar, Railway Ground,” said Pradeep Verma, BJP’s state vice-president and Santhal Pargana election in-charge.

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, BJP state president Laxman Gilua, and general secretary (organisation) Dharmpal Singh will attend the cluster meet.

The saffron party, in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has formed various clusters of three to four Lok Sabha constituencies, in order to plan better election strategies by holding meetings with booth and panchayat level workers of these parliamentary seats. It has decided to use its national president, Shah, to draw up poll strategies for the three constituencies: Godda, Rajmahal, and Dumka.

“Shah’s address to more than 40,000 party workers before the polls would be vital — this would instil huge confidence and enthusiasm in them,” said Verma.

The BJP, which had won 12 Lok Sabha seats out of 14 in the 2014 general elections in Jharkhand, is eyeing the remaining two seats, Rajmahal and Dumka, currently represented by the JMM.

The state’s political stalwart and JMM supremo Sibu Soren has been representing the Dumka seat for the past three decades, except for two elections held in 1998 and 1999, when Babulal Marandi won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Union Minister in Ranchi today

Minister of state for external affairs General (retired) VK Singh is visiting the state capital to attend a programme on ‘Bharat Ki Mann Ki Baat’ at Shrikrishna Institute of Public Administration (SKIPA) on March 5. He will also address a gathering of students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 08:35 IST