Body found during cleaning of Ratu Pond in Ranchi

A man’s body was found at Ratu Pond on Friday morning while cleaning of the water body for Chhath festival.

Ratu police station officer in-charge Amod Narayan Singh said the body was of a man in mid-twenties. The bloated body was inside water for two days but there were no injury marks on the body.

“Prima facie it appears that the man slipped in the water and drowned,” the OC said.

He said that police were investigating to establish the identity of the deceased. There was no missing report registered in the police station corresponding to the body. Nothing was found inside the pockets of the cloth he was wearing, which could reveal the identity, he said.

Quoting residents, the OC said the drowned body was found between the wooden frames of the idols, which were recently immersed in the pond

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 11:18 IST