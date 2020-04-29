e-paper
Home / Ranchi / CM Hemant Soren concern helps five-month-old baby get milk in Jharkhand

CM Hemant Soren concern helps five-month-old baby get milk in Jharkhand

The CM had come to know about the matter from the party workers who post such messages on the social media.

ranchi Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Moved by the plight of the old woman and the baby in Latehar districts Paharatoli village, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday asked Deputy Commissioner Jishan Kamar to arrange food for them.
Poverty drove a grandmother feed cooked rice water in place of milk to a five-month-old boy, whose mother expired recently and the migrant labourer father is stranded in Mumbai due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The CM had come to know about the matter from the party workers who post such messages on the social media.

The chief minister tweeted asking the administration to arrange food for them after he was informed that the poverty- stricken Bigo Nagesia was feeding ‘maad’ (water of cooked rice) from the feeding bottle to the baby as her son is held up in the western metropolis during lockdown and daughter-in- law has died.

Ration and milk have been arranged for the two, officials in Latehar said.

According to villagers, the babys mother had died in December last due to some ailment and the villagers used to help the infant with milk. But, due to the lockdown it had become difficult to arrange the baby feed, they said.

