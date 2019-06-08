CM Raghubar Das begins assembly polls prep with a two-day visit to Kolhan division

With eyes on the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand, chief minister Raghubar Das has embarked on his mission Kolhan to win maximum seats from the division. While felicitating booth level BJP members in Jamshedpur on Friday, the CM gave strategic tips to win the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held in December. Presently the party has only five out of the 14 assembly seats in the Kolhan division.

The CM visited Jamshedpur to congratulate and felicitate party workers for their contribution towards Jamshedpur BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato’s victory. The CM felicitated members of 14 booth committees in the Jamshedpur East assembly constituency. BJP received up to 100 percent votes in these booths. Interacting with all 293 booth committee members of Jamshedpur East assembly constituency, the CM said that they must perform similarly well in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

On Thursday night, the CM visited various localities in his constituency without security. Breaking all the barriers of protocol, Das walked on roads of Baridih, Sidhgora, Birsanagar, Bagunhatu and Bagunnagar. Along with a senior BJP member and a bodyguard, the CM visited these areas in a private car.

During his tour, the CM inspected road, water, electricity and other basic facilities. He talked to locals and directed government officials for extension of roads in particular areas. On Friday morning, the CM met several senior management officials including RN Murt, managing director (MD) of Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL) and Neeraj Kant, MD of Indian Steel and Wire Products (ISWP) to discuss local civic issues with them.

Kulwant Singh Banti, member of state BJP election management committee said that the CM, during a meeting on Friday, stressed specially on strengthening booth management committees and fix leaders’ accountabilities. The CM directed party workers to start work early so that the party can emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly polls.

“Party members will find it difficult in reaching out to each and every resident due to monsoon and the festive season before assembly elections. The election procedure will start after the last week of October. Hence, the CM has directed party workers to get into work mode so that all 14 seats in the Kolhan division can be won,” Banti said.

BJP had won only five out of the 14 assembly seats in Kolhan in 2014, including Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Potka, Ghatsila and Ichagarh. The party does not have single MLA in the Singhbhum parliamentary segment after Member of Parliament (MP) Laxman Gilua lost the seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

During his two-day Kolhan visit, Das said that he would continue to visit various blocks, especially tribal populated remote backward blocks such as Bandhgaon in coming months. “I would ensure proper implementation of government projects in all the 14 assembly constituencies of Kolhan,” the CM said.

Das also directed party workers to keep a watch on opposition party members, who try to mislead the tribal people against BJP. Such moves by the opposition should be prevented and tribal people should be made aware that their land would not be snatched if BJP comes in power the state, the CM said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:21 IST