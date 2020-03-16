Corona scare: State govt shuts schools, colleges, multiplexes, parks till April 14

ranchi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 18:55 IST

The state government on Monday announced closure of all schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls, parks, bars and other places of mass gathering from Tuesday till April 14 as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The decision came despite no positive case of coronavirus infection having been reported in the state.

According to the government, as many as 488 people have returned to the state from foreign countries. While 175 people had been released after ruling out suspicion of coronavirus infection, the remaining 313 are still under strict watch of the government.

“After detailed discussions and deliberations, it becomes necessary to shut down all government-owned educational institutions and other private institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres, with immediate effect till April 14,” chief minister Hemant Soren told the state assembly after holding a high-level meeting with top officials. “Hostels have been ordered to vacate. However, poor students will be allowed to stay in the hostel with all facilities in place.”

Besides education institutions, places of public gathering like parks, botanical gardens, eco parks, biodiversity parks, museums, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, bars, clubs and others have been ordered to remain closed till April 14.

The government, however, directed all private establishments not to deduct salary/remuneration of their employees/staff for the period of closure.

Regarding religious places, Soren said, “The government is not issuing any direct order but it suggests people to avoid gathering at these places.” He, however, sought suggestions from the assembly members as to what steps could be taken in this regard.

The government also ordered to suspend all events related to sports and culture and asked government buildings, private auditoriums, conference halls, dharmshalas and others to cancel their bookings with immediate effect.

“The situation will be reviewed after a fortnight and further directions will be issued,” said Soren.

He added that ₹200 crore had been allocated to fight Covid-19 menace and all deputy commissioners were empowered under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1857, to strictly implement the government’s order.

“We have heard cases of suspects running away. The DCs would be empowered to book any suspect who does not cooperate in the process,” added Soren.