DC scraps land deal in favour of ex-DGP’s wife, others in Ranchi

The deputy commissioner of Ranchi has ordered for cancellation of ‘illegal settlement’ of a vast chunk of government land (Gairmajurwa) in favour of private persons, including wife of a former director general of police (DGP) DK Pandey.

A police housing colony is coming up on the said government land that was reportedly sold-out ‘illegally’ to several police officials by one Amod Kumar. It has also been detected that the mutation (entry of landholder name in a register) of plots purchased by the police officials and other persons was also done illegally.

According to Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC), Rai Mahimapat Ray, an order has been issued for cancellation of the settlement of Gairmajurwa land. “It has been forwarded to the concerned circle officer for the further action,” Ray said.

Sources in Kanke circle office, however, informed, that DC’s order was yet to be received. Highlighting the further procedures, the source said that on receipt of the DC’s order, the CO would issue notices to all the private persons and conduct proper hearing in the matter. He would then send his report to the deputy collector land and revenue (DCLR) for final action.

Responding to the complaint, the DC had earlier constituted a two-member panel to enquire into the alleged murky land deal related to Khata number 87 at Chama Mauja.

The panel comprising members as deputy collector land and revenue (DCLR), Ranchi, and circle officer (CO), Kanke, in its report, had categorically pointed out that the nature of the land purchased by ex-DGP’s wife Poonam Pandey came under the category of Gairmajurwa land, ownership of which was vested with the government. Sale and purchase of such land is completely illegal, the panel said.

The panel also questioned the process adopted for mutation of these lands and raised serious doubt that the entry in Register-2 (land record) was also manipulated. It stated, that Khata number 87 showed huge land in the name of Amod Kumar who sold it to 17 people including 50.9 decimal of land to Poonam Pandey.

The panel, however, pointed out that no specific ground for transfer of land under Khata number 87 in the name of Amod Kumar was mentioned in Register 2. The panel found serious anomalies in the land records and didn’t rule out the possibilities of manipulation made in these documents.

