Jailed murder accused BJP Jharkhand MLA Sanjeev Singh sent to hospital for amnesia treatment

Police on Monday moved murder accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Jharia Sanjeev Singh from a jail in Dhanbad to the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) to undergo treatment for amnesia.

Sanjeev Singh, reported to be suffering from amnesia or temporary memory loss, is facing trial in connection with the murder of deputy mayor Neeraj Singh, who was also his cousin. He had surrendered before police on April 11, 2017, and has been in jail since then.

Neeraj was shot dead by armed assailants on March 21, 2017, near Steel Gate in Dhanbad. Three other people, including Neeraj’s driver, a private bodyguard and an associate, were also killed in the incident.

Sanjeev’s lawyer, Mohammed Jawed had filed a petition in December 2018 in the Dhanbad subordinate court that the legislator should be taken to a better equipped medical centre for treatment.

Jawed said a two-member team from Pataliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) had recommended that Sanjeev undergo a magnetic resonance imaging or MRI scan so that he could be treated properly.

“The jail authorities had requested the Dhanbad civil surgeon to provide details of a government medical centre to conduct the MRI in Dhanbad. However, since the civil surgeon failed to provide details, we filed a petition to send him to a better medical centre as the civil surgeon was not providing details of the MRI centre needed to start Sanjeev’s treatment,” he said.

“On January 4, we filed another petition, mentioning that Sanjeev’s condition is deteriorating day-by-day, as jail authorities were not in a position to provide him with the adequate medical facilities to treat amnesia,” he said.

Subsequently, the court ordered the civil surgeon to constitute a medical board to check Sanjeev’s condition. The board, in turn, recommended treatment at RINPAS as no other facility is available in Dhanbad.

“The court, on the recommendation of the medical board, has sent Sanjeev for specialised treatment and tests to RINPAS,” said Jawed.

The jail superintendent had received the court’s directive to take Sanjeev to Ranchi on January 5, but due to security issues, he could not be taken that day. He was sent to Ranchi on Monday after the district police provided adequate security, said a senior jail official.

