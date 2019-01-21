Jamshedpur woman, boyfriend kill her husband; keep body in fridge before dumping it

The Jamshedpur Police on Saturday arrested a woman, her boyfriend and another person for allegedly killing a city-based land broker named Tapan Das. Police said Tapan’s killing was the fallout of an extramarital affair and frequent fights between him and his wife Sweta Das.

Tapan’s body was recovered from Barabanki area on Thursday night after he was reported missing on January 12.

“A special team led by city DSP Anudip Singh cracked the case within two days and arrested Tapan’s wife Sweta, her boyfriend Sumit Singh and his associate Sonu Lal. They have confessed to killing Tapan and disposing his body. During interrogation, they revealed that they had kept the deceased’s body in a refrigerator and later dumped it in Barabanki along with the refrigerator on January 13,” Anoop Birthare, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

The arrested accused said Tapan was killed after he returned home drunk on January 12 and got into a fight with Sweta.

“Sweta called up her boyfriend Sumit and asked him to come to their flat. Sumit came along with Sonu Lal and the trio killed Tapan by strangulating him. They kept Tapan’s body in a refrigerator and later took the refrigerator to Barabanki in an auto-rickshaw. They dumped Tapan’s body in a bushy area and disposed of the refrigerator elsewhere,” said Birthare.

DSP Anudip Singh said Tapan Das and Sweta have an eight-year-old daughter and they used to get into frequent fights over Tapan’s habit of drinking heavily.

“Sweta became friends with Sumit Singh on Facebook about three months ago. She called Sumit and got her husband killed and took the body by an auto-rickshaw brought by one Abhisar Raju, alias Anna. Raids are on to nab Anna. CCTV footage show Sumit and Sonu entering Sweta’s flat on the evening of January 12 and coming out the next morning,” said Singh.

Police have seized three mobile phones, a motorcycle and CCTV footage. They have also obtained the call detail records (CDR), which confirm frequent calls among the accused trio. Sweta had earlier told police that Tapan had left with Rs 1.50 lakh after coming home drunk on January 12. She even lodged a missing person complaint at Telco police station on January 15, apparently to mislead the police investigation.

