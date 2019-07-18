Jharkhand CM inaugurates month-long Shravani Mela in Deoghar

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday said that the state government was working to develop temple town Deoghar as an international tourist centre by developing tourists places of the city.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the religious fairs, ‘Shravani Mela’, in Raveneshwar Baidyanath at Deoghar.

Das said, “A Q-complex is being constructed at cost of Rs 40 crore. The temple town will be included under Centre’s PRASAD (pilgrimage rejuvenation and spiritual, heritage augmentation drive) scheme soon.” He said the Central government has approved the construction of Ravindra Bhawan in Deoghar.

“Tourist places located in Deoghar would be developed. All these works would not only attract tourists but also strengthen the economy,” Das said.

Stressing on cleanliness during the month-long fair, the chief minister said the fair should be organised like the Kumbha Mela in Prayag Raj, which earned name for its cleanliness.

The CM also flagged off the five-bike ambulance service.

