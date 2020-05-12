e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to increase man-days, wages under MGNREGA by 50 per cent

Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to increase man-days, wages under MGNREGA by 50 per cent

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also urged PM Modi to speed up ferrying of migrant workers to their homes.

ranchi Updated: May 12, 2020 08:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also requested the Centre for early clearance of the state’s share of GST and permit collection of revenue from some resources at the state level.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also requested the Centre for early clearance of the state’s share of GST and permit collection of revenue from some resources at the state level.(HT Photo)
         

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase wages and man-days under MGNREGA scheme by 50 per cent as it is the main thrust of the rural economy with stranded migrant workers returning to the state.

During a video conference chaired by the prime minister with chief ministers of different states, Soren sought relaxation in the guidelines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as per the state’s need.

He also urged Modi to speed up ferrying of migrant workers to their homes.

“In the previous video conference too I had said that existing guidelines of MGNREGA be relaxed, its wages and man days be raised by 50 per cent as the programme is the most important (aspect) of the rural economy,” Soren told the prime minister.

The chief minister also requested the Centre for early clearance of the state’s share of GST and permit collection of revenue from some resources at the state level.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Thanking PM Modi for allowing plying of Shramik Special trains to bring back migrants, Soren said, “But only 21-22 trains have so far come with only 50,000 to 55,000 people returning. Nearly seven lakh people from the state are residing in different parts of the country.” He added that life and livelihood should be given priority.

tags
top news
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Train services resume today after nearly two months; 54,000 bookings done
Train services resume today after nearly two months; 54,000 bookings done
LIVE: Surat’s textile industries faced losses worth Rs 1000 cr due to Covid-19
LIVE: Surat’s textile industries faced losses worth Rs 1000 cr due to Covid-19
Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home
Visa, OCI card suspension prevents several Indians in US from flying back home
Economic hara-kiri: What Anand Mahindra thinks of lockdown extensions
Economic hara-kiri: What Anand Mahindra thinks of lockdown extensions
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In