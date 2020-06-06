e-paper
Jharkhand records 16 new Covid-19 cases , state tally at 938

Jharkhand records 16 new Covid-19 cases , state tally at 938

With these new patients, the number of active cases rose to 521, while 410 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

ranchi Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
Of the total number of cases, 570 patients are between 11 and 30 years of age, while 290 are in the age between 31 and 50 years.
Sixteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 938, according to a bulletin on Saturday.

Seven people died of the deadly virus in the state.

“The number of female Covid-19 cases is significantly less as the total number of infected people rose to 938, including 127 females, in Jharkhand,” the latest bulletin said.

Sixteen more Covid-19 cases were added to the overnight tally of 79 new ones, it said.

Of the total number of cases, 570 patients are between 11 and 30 years of age, while 290 are in the age between 31 and 50 years.

A total of 55 patients are between 51 and 70 years, and only eight are above 70 years of age.

A total of 93,377 samples were collected till Friday, while 81,500 were tested at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and Itki Arogyashala in Ranchi, MGM Medical College in Jamshedpur and Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad.

Nearly five lakh migrant workers have reached Jharkhand from May 1, and there are 654 migrants among the state’s total Covid-19 cases, the bulletin added.

