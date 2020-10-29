e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally breaches 100,000-mark

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally breaches 100,000-mark

According to the health department’s bulletin released on October 28, the state capital, Ranchi, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic, topped the list, recording 92 fresh cases

ranchi Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:28 IST
Bedanti Saran
Bedanti Saran
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Currently, Ranchi has 1,765 active cases, 23,396 recoveries and 174 deaths.
Currently, Ranchi has 1,765 active cases, 23,396 recoveries and 174 deaths.(ANI File)
         

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 345 new Covid-19 cases even as the state’s tally crossed the 100,000-mark.

With these new cases, the state’s total count has touched 100,569; including 5,363 active cases, 94,326 recoveries and 880 deaths. The state has so far tested 3.19 million samples.

According to the health department’s bulletin released on October 28, the state capital, Ranchi, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic, topped the list, recording 92 fresh cases. Besides, Dhanbad and Bokaro reported the second and third-highest number of cases, adding 53 and 30 patients respectively.

Of the four deaths reported, two each took place in Ranchi and one each in Deoghar and Lohardaga districts.

With the addition of 92 new Covid-19 cases, Ranchi has so far reported 25,335 cases, which accounts for over 25% of the total 100, 569 cases.

Also Read: Third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi? ‘Have possibly entered that phase,’ says health minister Jain

Currently, Ranchi has 1,765 active cases, 23,396 recoveries and 174 deaths.

According to the bulletin, the pandemic’s seven days’ growth rate stood at 0.38% and the disease’s doubling period was 164.29 days. The recovery rate was 93.79% and mortality rate was 0.87%.

Jharkhand, however, heaved a sigh of relief this month after daily detection of cases took a sharp decline.

The average daily detection of cases came down to as low as 600 cases in October from 1,396 cases in September.

Thirteen districts--Chatra, Deoghar, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Hazaribag, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Ramgarh and Sahebgunj-- have lesser than 100 active cases at present.

The state is doing better in terms of testing. Till October 28, Jharkhand tested over 319,300 people, which accounts for 9.70% of the state’s 32.9 million population.

The state’s test per million (TPM) population stood at 83,004 against the national average of 77,527 on October 26. It’s positivity rate was 3.19%.

It had tested over 1 million samples in last 29 days alone.

tags
top news
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Delhi health minister Jain says city possibly in third wave of Covid-19
Delhi health minister Jain says city possibly in third wave of Covid-19
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Rains lash Chennai, waterlogging reported in several areas
Rains lash Chennai, waterlogging reported in several areas
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
JP Nadda takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over IAF’s Abhinandan
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In