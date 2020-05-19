e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand Sub-Committee proposes to waive off EMIs for middle-class families, auto drivers

Jharkhand Sub-Committee proposes to waive off EMIs for middle-class families, auto drivers

The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, requesting him to present it before the Central government.

ranchi Updated: May 19, 2020 18:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
The Sub-Committee, headed by State’s Health Minister Banna Gupta, laid out the proposal during its high-level meeting.
The Sub-Committee, headed by State’s Health Minister Banna Gupta, laid out the proposal during its high-level meeting.(HT photo/)
         

The Sub-Committee of four ministers, formed to formulate strategies related to lockdown in Jharkhand, has proposed to waive off equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of middle-class families and auto drivers.

The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, requesting him to present it before the Central government. The Sub-Committee, headed by State’s Health Minister Banna Gupta, laid out the proposal during its high-level meeting here on Monday.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage

“During the lockdown, middle-class families are facing tremendous burden. Also, auto drivers are prohibited from working. Hence, they are not able to repay loans or EMIs. The state government will write to the Centre to waive off EMI, loans and rate of interests for the lockdown period,” said Gupta.

Apart from this, many other proposals were also sent to the Chief Minister. The Sub-Committee agreed on increasing the number of ‘Didi Kitchens’ at Panchayat level, bringing back the migrants by trains, buses and even in flights, deploying security guards at quarantine centres and providing ration to rickshaw pullers and slum dwellers among others.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In