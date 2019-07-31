Land dispute behind Jharkhand BJP leader’s murder, 4 held

ranchi

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:51 IST

In a major breakthrough, police on Tuesday arrested four people allegedly involved in triple murder of a local BJP leader, his wife and a son at Hethgoa village under Murhu police station in Jharkhand’s Khunti district last week.

The police revealed that an old family land dispute was the reason behind the killings in which eight people including a member of banned Maoists faction People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were involved.

The incident occurred on July 22 late evening when five to six undefined assailants had swooped down at the house of BJP leader Maagho Mundu and opened indiscriminate firing killing Mundu, 65, his wife Lakhimuni Mundu, 60, and his married son Liprai Mundu, 28, on the spot. Another woman Nauri Devi, who is Mundu’s relative and lived in the same house, sustained bullet injuries. She is currently recuperating at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.

“Four people--Rotoan Mundu, Khedan Mundu, Sirka Sarukad and Sagar Munda--have been arrested for killing Maago Mundu and his two family members. Rotoan and Khedan, who are residents of the same village, are the main conspirators. We have identified four others involved in the case and a manhunt is launched to arrest them, “ said DIG (South Chhotanagpur Range) Amol Venukant Homkar.

He added that the police had recovered weapons and vehicles used for killings. “Rs 5 lakh was also seized from the house of the main conspirator Rotoan, “ Homkar said.

According to the police investigation made so far, an old land dispute between deceased Maago and accused Rotoan and Khedan resulted into the killings.

Police informed that a land measuring 12.5 acres in village Hethgoa was put to division after its owner Sima Devi died issueless. Maago and Soma Munda had taken their share of land but the claims of Rotoan and his brothers over the said land were ignored.

The accused confessed that a gram sabha was organised in 2018, in which the villagers and gram pradhan (village head) had recognised their claim over the land. Thereafter, many personal meetings were also held between the accused and the deceased for division of land but the issue was not resolved, the accused informed the police.

According to police, when no settlement was achieved, the accused had approached a PLFI member Cheyta alias Sanika Ordiya for eliminating Maago. They had paid Rs 10,000 to Cheyta as advance for the killings and promised to make final payment after completion of work.

