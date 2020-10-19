‘Last match’: Jharkhand boys returning from hockey tournament get killed, CM orders probe

ranchi

Bodies of two youths, who were reportedly returning after playing a hockey tournament, were found on Monday morning in Khursuta village under Raidih police station in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, around 100 kilometres from capital city Ranchi, the police said.

The police said the duo was killed with a sharp weapon and there were injury marks on their faces and heads.

Taking note of the incident, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, in a tweet, directed the Gumla deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to carry out a thorough probe and ensure stringent punishment to the people involved in the crime.

The villagers of Khursuta spotted the bodies on a road on Monday morning. However, they could not identify them. The villagers informed the police. Later, the boys were identified as Vinod Ekka, resident of Natapol village, and Rahul Tirkey, resident of Bendora village under Chainpur block of the district. Their bodies were found in Raidih block.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kuldeep Kumar said, “We have started an investigation into the case and the people involved in the murder would be nabbed soon.”

He said the boys left their houses on Sunday morning and were killed on Sunday night. “Rahul left the house telling his family that he was going to a party with friends in Heeradah. Vinod said he was going for a hockey tournament. We are investigating both the stories,” Kumar said.

Both the boys worked as migrant workers. They returned during the lockdown. Vinod’s father Victor Ekka said, “Vinod worked in a cashew nut plant in Goa. He returned from there in February this year and stayed in the village since then.”

Vinod’s younger sister Veronica Ekka said, “My brother was a very good hockey player. He was a very good goalkeeper and participated in the hockey tournament. My brother and Rahul went to play hockey in Kanchora village, around five kilometres from the village.”

Rahul’s brother Rohit Tirkey said, “His brother worked in Delhi and returned in March this year after the announcement of the lockdown.”

He said his brother left home on Saturday saying he was going for a party with friends but he did not return on Saturday night.