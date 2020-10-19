Shashi Tharoor praises ‘brilliantly appropriate’ coronavirus-themed Durga Puja

india

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:55 IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday showered praises on the creative spirit of a Durga Puja committee in Kolkata which has chosen coronavirus as its theme for the five-day festival starting from October 22.

“Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020,” Tharoor tweeted.

Brilliantly appropriate #covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer & sculptor #DurgaPuja2020 pic.twitter.com/Q8ZT8EtWfo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2020

The organisers have chosen various themes for the event across West Bengal. Among the most talked-about themes is the one chosen by Kolkata-based Behala Barisha Club which has depicted the plight of the migrant workers during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Dispossessed of traditional adorning, Durga here is seen walking back with her children and Ganesh, sitting atop a buffalo and lion head, holding her platform. She is surrounded by gunny bags of aids with the face of a traditional Durga idol reflected in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Monday effectively made Durga Puja pandals no-entry zones for visitors.

The court said in its order that only organisers will be allowed inside the pandals, limiting the number to 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

West Bengal, which has been seeing record spike in its daily number of coronavirus cases for the past two weeks, has reported the second highest number of deaths among all states.

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal went past the 6,000-mark on Sunday with 64 more fatalities, even as a record number of 3,983 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,21,036, the health department said.