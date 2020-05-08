e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Lockdown 3.0: Stranded people reach Jharkhand from Tamil Nadu

Lockdown 3.0: Stranded people reach Jharkhand from Tamil Nadu

Several arrangements were made by railways for the benefit of passengers as most of the passengers were patients, coming from Vellore.

ranchi Updated: May 08, 2020 18:12 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
Railway staff were deputed to guide them on their arrival at the station here.
Railway staff were deputed to guide them on their arrival at the station here.
         

Stranded people including patients reached at Hatia Railway Station on Thursday via a special train from Tamil Nadu’s Katpadi.

Arrangements was made for 50 wheelchairs, sufficient coolies, drinking water.

