Home / Ranchi / Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district

Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district

The gunbattle took place in the Patro Fall-Satgawan forests area of the district at about 2:30 PM, officials said.

ranchi Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India
The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel.
The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
         

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Thursday, officials said.

The gunbattle took place in the Patro Fall-Satgawan forests area of the district at about 2:30 PM, they said.

The body of the Maoist, a .303 calibre rifle and a magazine of AK series has been recovered, they said.

The encounter was led by the 22nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with state police personnel.

