Home / Ranchi / One more Covid-19 case reported in Jharkhand

One more Covid-19 case reported in Jharkhand

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus.

ranchi Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:19 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ranchi
People making graffiti on the roads to raise awareness about precautions against coronavirus at Chutia localily in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on April 16, 2020.
People making graffiti on the roads to raise awareness about precautions against coronavirus at Chutia localily in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on April 16, 2020.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

With one more COVID-19 positive case reported on Wednesday, the total count of virus-infected people in the State has reached 46.

“One more positive case of COVID19 was reported in Hindpiri, Ranchi, today. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand rises to 46,” said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni in a statement.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus.

So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

