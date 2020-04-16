e-paper
One more tests positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, total cases reach 29

Fourteen positive covid cases have been reported from Ranchi, nine from Bokaro, two from Hazaribag and one each from Dhanbad, Simdega, Koderma and Giridih districts.

ranchi Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:58 IST
Press Trust of India
A district administration team sanitises the Sadam village,Gomia in Bokaro district on April 09,2020
A district administration team sanitises the Sadam village,Gomia in Bokaro district on April 09,2020(Chandan Paul/ Hindustan Times)
         

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 29, a government official said.

The fresh case has been reported from Dhanbad’s Kumardubhi area, about 50 km from the coal city, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said.

This is the first COVID-19 case in Dhanbad district.

Dr Raj Kumar, in-charge of one of the quarantine centres, said a 36-year-old man had come home from West Bengal’s Asansol in the first week of April.

“When he came to the hospital, his samples were taken and he was asked to remain in quarantine at the Sadar hospital in Dhanbad, but he went home,” Dr Kumar said.

After his sample tested positive, a team of the Health Department went to his house and sent him to an isolation ward of the Sadar hospital. His parents, wife and two children were put in a quarantine centre,” he said.

Fourteen positive cases have been reported from Ranchi, nine from Bokaro, two from Hazaribag and one each from Dhanbad, Simdega, Koderma and Giridih districts.

The total number of cases include two deaths -- one in Ranchi and another in Bokaro district.

The first case of COVID-19 was detected at Hindpiri locality, where a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the disease on March 31.

