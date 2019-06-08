Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth lists issues to raise in parliament

BJP’s newly elected Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth on Friday identified a number of issues that he would raise before the parliament and other platforms to mitigate people’s woes and ameliorate the condition of Ranchi parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to media, Seth said that he had identified a number of issues like construction of railway over bridge (ROB) at various locations, traffic and water supply problems, stoppage of important trains at particular station, displacement issue, setting up of Forest Research Institute and developing tourist spots that need to be addressed.

“After being elected as Ranchi MP, I have been visiting the entire constituency since a fortnight to interact with people to know their problems. I assured them that their MP would raise the issues vehemently in Parliament and other platforms,” Seth said.

ROBS AT CHUTIA AND NAGRI

Speaking about his plans, Seth said that he would talk to railway ministry to construct ROB at Chutia and Nagri in Ranchi city. “We have identified that heavy traffic jams at these points create chaos at times. Construction of ROBs at these two points is urgently needed,” he said.

Seth also pointed out that people of small town like Muri didn’t have privilege to travel in Garib Rath as the train doesn’t stop at Muri railway station. “I will see if Muri becomes a stoppage for Garib Rath, “Seth said.

RISING POLLUTION LEVEL IN KHALARI COAL BELT

The Ranchi MP showed his concern over rising pollution level in Khalari coal belt. “Coal India Limited (CIL) is engaged in coal mining activities in this area. I have witnessed smoky atmosphere in Khalari and there is no water sprinkling to settle the dust. Traffic jams due to heavy vehicles transporting coal is another major issue. I will knock the doors of state pollution control board and other agencies to solve the problem, “Seth said.

FOREST RESEARCH INSTITUTE IN RANCHI

Seth also advocated for setting up a Forest Research Institute in Ranchi and up gradation of Ranchi University as a central university. “Jharkhand is reach in forest reserve but we don’t have a forest research institute. The migration of students from Ranchi for higher studies is another cause of concern,” he said.

NITI AAYOG’S ASSISTANCE NEEDED FOR WHOLESOME DEVELOPMENT OF RANCHI

Seth said that he would submit a report for the overall development of Ranchi to the NITI Aayog within two months. “The report titled--Antyodaya Se Sarvodaya Tak--would be prepared after consultation with every section of the society. I hope that Aayog would take a positive action in this regard,” he said.

SAMADHAN KENDRA IN ALL SIX ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES

Disclosing his plans on how to serve people better, Seth assured that he would soon open one office (Samadhan Kendra) in each assembly constituency under Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.

“It will be made functional on all seven days of a week except on holidays of festive nature. I will ensure to sit in these offices at least once in every ten days. People need not to visit my place for their work,” Seth said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 14:06 IST