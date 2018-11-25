Ranchi woman accuses BJP MLA of sexual harassment, police probe

A BJP worker has filed a police compliant against party MLA from Baghmara, Dhullu Mahto, accusing him of sexual harassment, a charge denied by the legislator.

The complainant woman, who is an office-bearer in BJP’s Dhanbad district unit, had on Thursday tried to immolate herself outside the Katras police station saying the police were not acting against a person she had filed a complaint as the MLA was protecting him. She also accused the MLA of sexually harassing her.

The woman, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital for injuries she sustained during self-immolation bid, said that since the local police refused to register her complaint, she had filed an online complaint against the MLA. “I lodged a complaint online on Friday evening as Katras police station refused to entertain my written complaint against the Baghmara MLA,” she said.

In her compliant, the woman has claimed that in November 2015, Mahto called her to Tundu guest house on pretext of some party-related work. “Upon reaching there, I found one Anand Sharma and Dhallu Mahto waiting there. Anand left the room, after which Dhallu caught my hand and later laid his hands on my private parts. He also offered me money and other things. Somehow, I managed to escape,” the complaint reads.

She has also alleged that Mahto asked her to go to Ranchi and Bokaro. “When I refused, he started intimidating me through different sources and even threatened to eliminate my family members,” she has said in her complaint.

Katras police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said they had received the online complaint from the police headquarters in Ranchi and were probing the same.

On his part, Mahto denied the allegations, instead accused the woman of running a ‘sex racket’. “It is a political conspiracy hatched by Giridih MP Ravindra Pandey and his supporters to defame me. I demand that the state government recommend a CBI inquiry into the charge,” Mahto told reporters.

Reacting to the charge, Pandey said, “Mahto appears to have gone insane. Why hold a CBI inquiry into the allegations, get it probed by Interpol.”

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders too have joined the issue.

While JMM general secretary Sudipto Bhattacharya has sought his arrest, workers of Dhanbad district Mahila Congress burnt an effigy of the MLA at Sizua.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 10:26 IST