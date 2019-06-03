Streets in all Jharkhand villages to have LED lights by September: CM Das

Streets in 32,000 villages across Jharkhand will soon be illuminated with LED lights, said chief minister Raghubar Das, while launching the rural LED street light scheme at Dhaka village in Dumka district on Sunday.

More than 29,000 LED lights would be installed on streets of 206 panchayats in this district, said Das, who also inaugurated and laid foundation of various projects worth Rs 151 crore on the occasion.

“The dream of a developed state cannot be realised unless the development of villages is complete. This is why, the government has decided to develop the villages with funds allotted to the village panchayat under the 14th finance commission,” the CM said.

He said the streets of all 32,000 villages in Jharkhand would be illuminated with street lights by September 30. “Paver block roads and drinking water facilities would also be ensured in the villages with cooperation of mukhiyas by September 30,” Das said.

The Dhaka panchayat mukhiya Usha Kiran Murmu raised the issue of long power cuts in the area before the chief minister on the occasion.

“The panchayat has been facing long power cuts. If there is no proper electricity supply, there is no use of LED lights,” she said.

“To ensure 24x7 power supply, 117 new power grids and 217 power sub-stations are being constructed. A sub-station is also coming up in the panchayat. After completion of the project, which is expected by December end, the power scenario would improve largely.” chief minister Raghubar Das said.

Giving more details on the rural street light project, Jharkhand Panchayati Raj secretary Pravin Toppo said the department has signed an agreement with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for illuminating rural streets with LED lights.

“We have set a target to illuminate all 4,367 panchayats across 24 districts in Jharkhand in three to four months. The EESL will provide the LED lights as per the requirement of the panchayat,” Toppo said, adding the company would be paid with funds allotted to the panchayats under the 14th finance commission.

However, the location of installing the lights would be decided by the local gram sabha. “The gram sabha will decide where the lights will be required. It may use it to illuminate street or villages. If streets of any village already have LED lights, the fund maybe used for other development purposes,” he said.

Chief minister Raghubar Das’s development pitch paid rich dividends for BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA won 12 of Jharkhand’s 14 Lok Sabha seats.

The challenge for incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das and BJP would be to repeat the electoral success of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the assembly polls in the state,

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 14:49 IST