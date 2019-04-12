Surrender in Ranchi district court, Supreme Court tells former minister

The Supreme Court on Friday directed former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao to surrender before the Ranchi district court on April 15.

The decision followed the hearing of a review petition filed by Sao in which he had pleaded that his arrest be deferred till the time his case was transferred to the Ranchi district court from Hazaribag. The transfer was directed by the apex court.

In his petition, Sao had argued that while the SC had cancelled his bail and ordered the transfer of his case from Hazaribag to Ranchi, the court did not mention by when and in which court to surrender. The SC, however, told him to surrender in the Ranchi court on Monday. Sao and his legislator wife Nirmala Devi are accused in a rioting case of 2016. They were granted bail by the apex court in December 2017.

