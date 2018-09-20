Tension in Ranchi, Koderma after groups clashes ahead of Muharram

Tension gripped Ranchi and Koderma on Wednesday after clashes broke out between two communities in both the districts ahead of Muharram on September 21.

At least five people, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were injured in stone pelting between two communities in Ranchi’s Kumhartoli area in the morning while over a dozen, including five police personnel, were injured in Koderma’s Jainagar area after a clash broke out during immersion of Vishwakarma idol on Tuesday night.

Police, however, claimed that situation was under control in both the districts and adequate security forces have been deployed to restore peace.

In Ranchi, Kotwali DySP Ajit Kumar Vimal was injured in the leg in the stone pelting incident. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

“Situation is completely under-control and we are monitoring further activities. Five people have been detained so far in this connection,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ranchi, Anish Gupta.

Locals said tension had been brewing in Kumhartoli area for the last couple of days after a youth allegedly urinated at the premises of a temple in the area on September 15. “When few children raised objection, the youth and his friend threatened to kill them,” claimed a local youth of the area requesting anonymity.

Locals alleged they lodged a complaint with the Sukhdev Nagar police station four days back demanding arrest of the two youths, but police did not take any action.

Kumhartoli residents blocked a section of Harmu bypass on Tuesday to mount pressure on police to register an FIR against the two youths. Their agitation continued on Wednesday but the situation was aggravated when few youths allegedly from the other community allegedly pelted stones on the protesters. Thereafter, both the sides started pelting stones at each other and police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

In Koderma, around 165km north of the state capital, police imposed section-144 in Jainagar area. “No arrest has been made so far but the people who were involved in stone pelting on Tuesday night are being identified,” said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Om Prakash.

The incident took place when a procession for Vishwakarma idol immersion was passing through Jainagar Jhanda Chowk area and bursting crackers to celebrate the march. People from another community allegedly pelted stones on the procession alleging that fire crackers were thrown at the premises of nearby Imambara, a Muslim religious place, police said. The two groups soon began pelting stones at each other, police said.

“Over a dozen people, including five policemen, received injuries in the incident. Stone was also thrown at me. Adequate police forces have been deployed in the area. Most residents remained indoors on Wednesday,” Prakash said.

Jainagar police station in-charge Ravi Kishor Prasad’s was also injured and a police vehicle was damaged in the incident.

